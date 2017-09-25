Eran Almog, or EA for short, gets its name from one of Tikun’s original patients in Israel. This soothing and sedative Indica is known for providing powerful mental and physical relief, especially for those dealing with PTSD, insomnia, and chronic pain.



Incredibly delicious cannabis-infused Soft Chews never tasted so good! The FIRST strain-specific edibles in Florida, the Midnight Soft Chews are 100% vegan and contain full-spectrum THC distillate and strain-specific terpenes, to ensure you get the full benefits of the cannabis plant. Just like your favorite gummy snacks, our soft chews have a pectin base which helps maintain integrity while in the Florida heat. Each soft chew contains 10mg of THC and has a duration of 4 – 12 hours. This product is available exclusively at Vida Cann Florida.

