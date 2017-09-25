Eran Almog, or EA for short, gets its name from one of Tikun’s original patients in Israel. This soothing and sedative Indica is known for providing powerful mental and physical relief, especially for those dealing with PTSD, insomnia, and chronic pain.



Tikun vape cartridges are crafted by combining refined CO2 cannabinoid extract with terpenes derived directly from Tikun strains. A clean, simple extraction process helps preserve the original terpene profile and therapeutic benefits of Tikun genetics. There are no fillers, diluents, additives, or thickeners used in the making of this product to ensure the highest quality relief every time.