Erez, which directly translates to “cedar,” was named after Tikun’s first patient in Israel who was fighting cancer symptoms. This Indica is known for its ability to promote a sense of serenity and a good night’s sleep. This restorative strain is also a favorite among those with gastrointestinal ailments, specifically helping manage symptoms of Crohn’s and IBD.



Tikun tinctures are made from CO2 extracted cannabis distillate and the same strain and batch cannabis-derived terpenes. An avocado oil base provides a light and clean sublingual experience, while orange peel extract rounds out the terpene flavor of full-spectrum distillate. A gentle, multi-step extraction process helps preserve the original terpene profile for both great flavor and therapeutic benefit.

