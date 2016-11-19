Erez, which directly translates to “cedar,” was named after Tikun’s first patient in Israel who was fighting cancer symptoms. This Indica is known for its ability to promote a sense of serenity and a good night’s sleep. This restorative strain is also a favorite among those with gastrointestinal ailments, specifically helping manage symptoms of Crohn’s and IBD.



Our all-natural topicals have a rich body butter texture. With a base of mango and shea butter, our topicals provide a silky texture and terpene enhanced to provide full-spectrum benefits. With a mango and shea butter base, our terpene enhanced topicals provide full-spectrum benefits in a silky, smooth texture. Tikun topicals go on effortlessly and stay on for extended relief. We use the same cannabis extract that is used in our vapes and tinctures to ensure delivery of the full cannabinoid spectrum.

