Erez, which directly translates to “cedar,” was named after Tikun’s first patient in Israel who was fighting cancer symptoms. This Indica is known for its ability to promote a sense of serenity and a good night’s sleep. This restorative strain is also a favorite among those with gastrointestinal ailments, specifically helping manage symptoms of Crohn’s and IBD.



Tikun vape cartridges are crafted by combining refined CO2 cannabinoid extract with terpenes derived directly from Tikun strains. A clean, simple extraction process helps preserve the original terpene profile and therapeutic benefits of Tikun genetics. There are no fillers, diluents, additives, or thickeners used in the making of this product to ensure the highest quality relief every time.

