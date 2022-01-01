About this product
Erez, which directly translates to “cedar,” was named after Tikun’s first patient in Israel who was fighting cancer symptoms. This Indica is known for its ability to promote a sense of serenity and a good night’s sleep. This restorative strain is also a favorite among those with gastrointestinal ailments, specifically helping manage symptoms of Crohn’s and IBD.
Tikun vape cartridges are crafted by combining refined CO2 cannabinoid extract with terpenes derived directly from Tikun strains. A clean, simple extraction process helps preserve the original terpene profile and therapeutic benefits of Tikun genetics. There are no fillers, diluents, additives, or thickeners used in the making of this product to ensure the highest quality relief every time.
Tikun vape cartridges are crafted by combining refined CO2 cannabinoid extract with terpenes derived directly from Tikun strains. A clean, simple extraction process helps preserve the original terpene profile and therapeutic benefits of Tikun genetics. There are no fillers, diluents, additives, or thickeners used in the making of this product to ensure the highest quality relief every time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tikun Olam
Tikun Olam, meaning “Repair the World” in Hebrew, became the world’s first organization licensed by a national government to treat patients with medical cannabis. Since 2009, Tikun Olam has curated and produced specific cannabis-based therapies, evaluated individual patient conditions, recorded treatment outcomes, conducted with leading Israeli medical institutions safety and efficacy trials on the medicines derived from its unique strains, and published and presented over twenty peer-reviewed white papers. Extending Tikun Olam’s mission to the United States, its American affiliate leverages this extensive track record of learning and practical experience, offering consistently high-quality products targeting symptomatic relief.