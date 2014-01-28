Midnight, named after the midnight hour (12+12 = 24, the midnight hour), Midnight comes on delicately with an uplifting sensation that’s calming and euphoric. The balanced 1-to-1 ratio of THC to CBD makes it a go-to strain for clear-headed pain relief and daytime focus.



If you are looking for top-shelf and consistently top-quality flower, look no further than Tikun. With great percentages and even better terpene profiles, our award-winning flower will always provide reliable, quality relief. Our global research shows that our full spectrum flower can help relieve symptoms of anxiety, stress, depression, fibromyalgia, and more. Try it for yourself and you won’t be disappointed.

