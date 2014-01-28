About this product
Midnight, named after the midnight hour (12+12 = 24, the midnight hour), Midnight comes on delicately with an uplifting sensation that’s calming and euphoric. The balanced 1-to-1 ratio of THC to CBD makes it a go-to strain for clear-headed pain relief and daytime focus.
Tikun pre-rolls are a quick and easy way to experience one of our 6 heirloom strains, rather than smoking out of a pipe or bowl. Unbleached paper cones are stuffed in-house with the same hand-trimmed flower you’ll find in our eighths(?) and are then finished by hand, ensuring the weight is consistent and the density allows for proper airflow. The filter on the end makes them easy to smoke and provides a consistent burn for immediate relief. This product is available exclusively at Vida Cann Florida.
Tikun pre-rolls are a quick and easy way to experience one of our 6 heirloom strains, rather than smoking out of a pipe or bowl. Unbleached paper cones are stuffed in-house with the same hand-trimmed flower you’ll find in our eighths(?) and are then finished by hand, ensuring the weight is consistent and the density allows for proper airflow. The filter on the end makes them easy to smoke and provides a consistent burn for immediate relief. This product is available exclusively at Vida Cann Florida.
About this strain
Midnight, a popular strain in Israel, is a sativa-dominant variety developed by Tikun Olam to treat nausea. This high-CBD strain also controls pain, inflammation, and indigestion, with uplifting and invigorating effects ideal for daytime consumption.
Midnight effects
Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Focused
35% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
7% | medium-low
CBD Strength
10% | medium-low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Tikun Olam
Tikun Olam, meaning “Repair the World” in Hebrew, became the world’s first organization licensed by a national government to treat patients with medical cannabis. Since 2009, Tikun Olam has curated and produced specific cannabis-based therapies, evaluated individual patient conditions, recorded treatment outcomes, conducted with leading Israeli medical institutions safety and efficacy trials on the medicines derived from its unique strains, and published and presented over twenty peer-reviewed white papers. Extending Tikun Olam’s mission to the United States, its American affiliate leverages this extensive track record of learning and practical experience, offering consistently high-quality products targeting symptomatic relief.