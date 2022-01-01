Midnight, named after the midnight hour (12+12 = 24, the midnight hour), Midnight comes on delicately with an uplifting sensation that’s calming and euphoric. The balanced 1-to-1 ratio of THC to CBD makes it a go-to strain for clear-headed pain relief and daytime focus.



Incredibly delicious cannabis-infused Soft Chews never tasted so good! The FIRST strain-specific edibles in Florida, the Midnight Soft Chews are 100% vegan and contain full-spectrum THC distillate and strain-specific terpenes, to ensure you get the full benefits of the cannabis plant. Just like your favorite gummy snacks, our soft chews have a pectin base which helps maintain integrity while in the Florida heat. Each soft chew contains 10mg of THC and has a duration of 4 – 12 hours. This product is available exclusively at Vida Cann Florida.

