Midnight, named after the midnight hour (12+12 = 24, the midnight hour), Midnight comes on delicately with an uplifting sensation that’s calming and euphoric. The balanced 1-to-1 ratio of THC to CBD makes it a go-to strain for clear-headed pain relief and daytime focus.
Incredibly delicious cannabis-infused Soft Chews never tasted so good! The FIRST strain-specific edibles in Florida, the Midnight Soft Chews are 100% vegan and contain full-spectrum THC distillate and strain-specific terpenes, to ensure you get the full benefits of the cannabis plant. Just like your favorite gummy snacks, our soft chews have a pectin base which helps maintain integrity while in the Florida heat. Each soft chew contains 10mg of THC and has a duration of 4 – 12 hours. This product is available exclusively at Vida Cann Florida.
Tikun Olam
Tikun Olam, meaning “Repair the World” in Hebrew, became the world’s first organization licensed by a national government to treat patients with medical cannabis. Since 2009, Tikun Olam has curated and produced specific cannabis-based therapies, evaluated individual patient conditions, recorded treatment outcomes, conducted with leading Israeli medical institutions safety and efficacy trials on the medicines derived from its unique strains, and published and presented over twenty peer-reviewed white papers. Extending Tikun Olam’s mission to the United States, its American affiliate leverages this extensive track record of learning and practical experience, offering consistently high-quality products targeting symptomatic relief.