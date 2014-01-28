Midnight, named after the midnight hour (12+12 = 24, the midnight hour), Midnight comes on delicately with an uplifting sensation that’s calming and euphoric. The balanced 1-to-1 ratio of THC to CBD makes it a go-to strain for clear-headed pain relief and daytime focus.



Tikun vape cartridges are crafted by combining refined CO2 cannabinoid extract with terpenes derived directly from Tikun strains. A clean, simple extraction process helps preserve the original terpene profile and therapeutic benefits of Tikun genetics. There are no fillers, diluents, additives, or thickeners used in the making of this product to ensure the highest quality relief every time.

