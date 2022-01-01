Or, meaning “light” in Hebrew, is the most potent of the Tikun strains but is still considered functional by its users. The experience is often described as a euphoric body high, and like many classic Indicas, Or is also known to stimulate the appetite.



If you are looking for top-shelf and consistently top-quality flower, look no further than Tikun. With great percentages and even better terpene profiles, our award-winning flower will always provide reliable, quality relief. Our global research shows that our full spectrum flower can help relieve symptoms of anxiety, stress, depression, fibromyalgia, and more. Try it for yourself and you won’t be disappointed.

