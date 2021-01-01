Or, meaning “light” in Hebrew, is the most potent of the Tikun strains but is still considered functional by its users. The experience is often described as a euphoric body high, and like many classic Indicas, Or is also known to stimulate the appetite.



Tikun pre-rolls are a quick and easy way to experience one of our 6 heirloom strains, rather than smoking out of a pipe or bowl. Unbleached paper cones are stuffed in-house with the same hand-trimmed flower you’ll find in our eighths(?) and are then finished by hand, ensuring the weight is consistent and the density allows for proper airflow. The filter on the end makes them easy to smoke and provides a consistent burn for immediate relief. This product is available exclusively at Vida Cann Florida.

