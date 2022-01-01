Or, meaning “light” in Hebrew, is the most potent of the Tikun strains but is still considered functional by its users. The experience is often described as a euphoric body high, and like many classic Indicas, Or is also known to stimulate the appetite.



Tikun tinctures are made from CO2 extracted cannabis distillate and the same strain and batch cannabis-derived terpenes. An avocado oil base provides a light and clean sublingual experience, while orange peel extract rounds out the terpene flavor of full-spectrum distillate. A gentle, multi-step extraction process helps preserve the original terpene profile for both great flavor and therapeutic benefit.

