Or, meaning “light” in Hebrew, is the most potent of the Tikun strains but is still considered functional by its users. The experience is often described as a euphoric body high, and like many classic Indicas, Or is also known to stimulate the appetite.



Tikun vape cartridges are crafted by combining refined CO2 cannabinoid extract with terpenes derived directly from Tikun strains. A clean, simple extraction process helps preserve the original terpene profile and therapeutic benefits of Tikun genetics. There are no fillers, diluents, additives or thickeners used in the making of this product to ensure the highest quality relief every time.

