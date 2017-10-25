Imagine firing up your own time machine and stepping into a world where every puff of G33 is like unlocking a portal to a new dimension. This slightly indica-dominant strain, born from the Gelato lineage, brings you compact, dark green and purple buds that sparkle like treasures from an alternate universe. With its sweet citrus and fruity flavors, G33 isn’t just a smoke—it’s a journey through a realm where time bends, and creativity flows effortlessly. As you savor its lavender citrus berry aroma, you’ll feel a euphoric rush paired with laser-focused energy, perfect for exploring new horizons of relaxation and peace. So, where would you like to travel next—a peaceful retreat in the distant past, or perhaps a vibrant future filled with endless possibilities? G33 is your guide, offering an otherworldly experience that’s truly ahead of its time.



Step into the Time Machine and experience cannabis like never before! Our hydroponic greenhouse-grown flower is a blast from the past with a futuristic twist, cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses that combine the sunny vibes of the ‘70s with tomorrow’s technology. We’ve mastered a closed-loop system that reuses water like it’s 2099, making each puff a guilt-free trip through time. Picture yourself lounging in a ‘90s neon rave or cruising in a classic ‘80s convertible—this is cannabis that captures the essence of every decade, all while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Whether you’re sparking up to reminisce or to forge new memories, our flower is your ticket to a timeless experience. Available in 1/8oz (3.5g), 1/4oz (7g), 1/2oz (14g), and 1oz (28g) pouches. Smoke like the future depends on it!

