Time Machine Flower 1g Hybrid Kush Mints

by Time Machine
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
About this product

With Kush Mints as your co-pilot, your journey through the cosmos is both exhilarating and relaxing. As you take off, the sweet, minty flavor feels like breaking through the atmosphere, lifting your mood and clearing your mind. The euphoric head high gives way to a soothing body high, providing a steady, grounded experience that keeps you on course. Whether you’re navigating new adventures or cruising through calm space, Kush Mints ensures a smooth, enjoyable ride. So, where would you like to fly next? Let Kush Mints guide your interstellar voyage.

Step into the Time Machine with our hydroponic greenhouse-grown cannabis! Cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses, our flower blends retro vibes with futuristic innovation. Using a sustainable closed-loop system that recycles water like it's 2099, we've created an eco-friendly way to deliver a timeless experience. Whether you're sparking nostalgia or making new memories, Time Machine flower is your ticket to cannabis reimagined.

About this strain

Kush Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Bubba Kush. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Kush Mints is a potent and flavorful strain that has a minty and cookie-like aroma and flavor, with hints of gas and pine. It has a balanced high that is both relaxing and euphoric, with a pleasant body buzz and a creative mind. Kush Mints is 28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Kush Mints effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and aroused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Kush Mints when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Mr. Nice Seeds, Kush Mints features flavors like mint, menthol, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Kush Mints typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Kush Mints is a rare and exclusive strain that is not widely available, so if you find it at your local dispensary, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Kush Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.

Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!

