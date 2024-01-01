Cereal Milk is your ticket to a journey beyond the everyday—a hybrid strain that’s as unique as its name. With origins in Snowman and Kush Mints, this strain offers a sweet, nostalgic flavor that’s been compared to a bowl of sugary, nostalgic cereal. Its frosty, resinous buds hint at the adventure ahead, delivering a balanced experience that pairs a euphoric head high with a soothing body relaxation. So, where would you like to travel—back to a moment of pure joy from your past, or forward to a future filled with endless possibilities? With Cereal Milk, you can explore those realms with a strain that’s perfectly tuned to enhance your journey.



Step into the Time Machine and experience cannabis like never before! Our hydroponic greenhouse-grown flower is a blast from the past with a futuristic twist, cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses that combine the sunny vibes of the ‘70s with tomorrow’s technology. We’ve mastered a closed-loop system that reuses water like it’s 2099, making each puff a guilt-free trip through time. Picture yourself lounging in a ‘90s neon rave or cruising in a classic ‘80s convertible—this is cannabis that captures the essence of every decade, all while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Whether you’re sparking up to reminisce or to forge new memories, our flower is your ticket to a timeless experience. Available in 1/8oz (3.5g), 1/4oz (7g), 1/2oz (14g), and 1oz (28g) pouches. Smoke like the future depends on it!

