GMO is like rediscovering a classic track that still hits just right, blending the timeless power of Chemdawg and Tres Dawg with a dash of Afghani sweetness. This potent indica is your go-to for dialing up the intensity, offering a rich, diesel-forward flavor that’s as bold as the journey it takes you on. With its deep, calming effects and euphoric head high, GMO is perfect for when you need to hit pause, rewind, and recharge. Let this strain be your guide through a smooth, nostalgic ride that lingers long after the session ends.
Step into the Time Machine and experience cannabis like never before! Our hydroponic greenhouse-grown flower is a blast from the past with a futuristic twist, cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses that combine the sunny vibes of the ‘70s with tomorrow’s technology. We’ve mastered a closed-loop system that reuses water like it’s 2099, making each puff a guilt-free trip through time. Picture yourself lounging in a ‘90s neon rave or cruising in a classic ‘80s convertible—this is cannabis that captures the essence of every decade, all while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Whether you’re sparking up to reminisce or to forge new memories, our flower is your ticket to a timeless experience. Available in 1/8oz (3.5g), 1/4oz (7g), 1/2oz (14g), and 1oz (28g) pouches. Smoke like the future depends on it!
Time Machine Flower 28g/1oz Indica GMO
by Time Machine
Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Hydroponic chronic from the future!
License(s)
- CA, US: #C12-0000570-LIC
