Step into the Time Machine with our hydroponic greenhouse-grown cannabis! Cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses, our flower blends retro vibes with futuristic innovation. Using a sustainable closed-loop system that recycles water like it's 2099, we've created an eco-friendly way to deliver a timeless experience. Whether you're sparking nostalgia or making new memories, Time Machine flower is your ticket to cannabis reimagined.



We’ve channeled the sophistication of a Roaring '20s cigar lounge to craft High Fructose Corn Syrup—our hydroponic masterpiece rooted in the esteemed [GMO x Kush Boof] lineage. Imagine stepping into a velvet-plush speakeasy, where sweet citrus and earthy pine aromas swirl through the air, much like the smooth jazz notes of the era. Each puff of this strain evokes the rich, refined flavor of a hand-rolled cigar, transporting you back to a time where smoke met class. The effects arrive with the grace of a perfectly mixed cocktail, enhancing your charisma and deepening your connection to the moment, making it ideal for rolling up in a Slim or Blunt. With High Fructose Corn Syrup, you’re not just indulging in a strain—you’re savoring a timeless experience where the elegance of the past meets the innovation of the future.

