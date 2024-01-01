Starberry Cough is a legendary sativa known for its vibrant, plush berry aroma with an electrifying kick. This strain sharpens your mind and heightens your senses, making it the perfect companion for exploring new dimensions of creativity. Grown with care in our Time Machine facilities, each plant thrives across eras, ensuring a fresh and consistent experience. Whether you're a seasoned explorer or new to the journey, Starberry Cough offers an uplifting adventure through time and space that you won’t want to miss.



Step into the Time Machine and experience cannabis like never before! Our hydroponic greenhouse-grown flower is a blast from the past with a futuristic twist, cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses that combine the sunny vibes of the ‘70s with tomorrow’s technology. We’ve mastered a closed-loop system that reuses water like it’s 2099, making each puff a guilt-free trip through time. Picture yourself lounging in a ‘90s neon rave or cruising in a classic ‘80s convertible—this is cannabis that captures the essence of every decade, all while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Whether you’re sparking up to reminisce or to forge new memories, our flower is your ticket to a timeless experience. Available in 1/8oz (3.5g), 1/4oz (7g), 1/2oz (14g), and 1oz (28g) pouches. Smoke like the future depends on it!

