Like the milk that's left at the bottom after finishing a bowl of cereal, these buds will keep you coming back for more. Kick back and catch up on your to-do list or sit back and watch your favorite shows. Keep the giggles going, and the love flowing with this treat.



Time Machine is premium hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. 100% sun-grown, single source smalls, known to be the biggest smalls in the galaxy. No shake, no trim, no stems and a variety of strains with more to come! Our Flower is available in 3.5 grams, 7 grams, 14 grams, and 28 grams.