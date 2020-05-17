About this product
Taking it back with two classics; Kush Mintz crosses Animal Mints with Bubba Kush, a potent strain with a complex savory palate of fresh mint cookies dusted with menthol and pine amid the blissful hug of uplifting happiness. Growers say the best expressions of Kush Mints are done hydroponically, and luckily our cultivators are generational hydro heroes.
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
- 100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis
- 100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems
- Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site
- Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor
- The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand
- Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
- 100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis
- 100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems
- Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site
- Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor
- The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand
- Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality
About this strain
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
145 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
11% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis
100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems
Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site
Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor
The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand
Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality
Available in:
Pouches - 3.5g (1/8oz), 7g (1/4oz), 14g (1/2oz), and 28g (1oz)
Pre-Rolls - 3.5g 7pk and 14g 28pk
Time Machine Flower is…
100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis
100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems
Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site
Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor
The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand
Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality
Available in:
Pouches - 3.5g (1/8oz), 7g (1/4oz), 14g (1/2oz), and 28g (1oz)
Pre-Rolls - 3.5g 7pk and 14g 28pk