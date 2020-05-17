Taking it back with two classics; Kush Mintz crosses Animal Mints with Bubba Kush, a potent strain with a complex savory palate of fresh mint cookies dusted with menthol and pine amid the blissful hug of uplifting happiness. Growers say the best expressions of Kush Mints are done hydroponically, and luckily our cultivators are generational hydro heroes.



Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.



Time Machine Flower is…

- 100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis

- 100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems

- Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site

- Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor

- The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand

- Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality