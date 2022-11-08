As a descendant of Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect flavors from Garlic Cookies, followed by a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste. Commonly used to relax, this strain also helps relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. It definitely packs a punch!



Time Machine is premium hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. 100% sun-grown, single source smalls, known to be the biggest smalls in the galaxy. No shake, no trim, no stems and a variety of strains with more to come! Our Flower is available in 3.5 grams, 7 grams, 14 grams, and 28 grams.