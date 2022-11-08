Keep the chill vibes flowing with Slurty 3. It provides a great balance between calm and energizing wrapped in sweet, earthy aromas this strain will have you in the best of spirits to accompany any adventure!



Time Machine is premium hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. 100% sun-grown, single source smalls, known to be the biggest smalls in the galaxy. No shake, no trim, no stems and a variety of strains with more to come! Our Flower is available in 3.5 grams, 7 grams, 14 grams, and 28 grams.