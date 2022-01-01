Time Machine Flower 3.5g Pouch Indica Wedding Cake



Travel back with moments of nostalgia, as you relax with euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. A cross of Triangle Kush and Animal Mintz, Wedding Cake features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of sweet vanilla and earthy pepper. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019, and is the #1 Best Selling Strain in California!



Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.



Time Machine Flower is…

- 100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis

- 100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems

- Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site

- Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor

- The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand

- Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality