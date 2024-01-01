We’ve ventured across eras—combining the ancient wisdom of Stardawg with the Southern charm of Georgia Pine—to cultivate Big Chainz, a strain that’s as futuristic as it is timeless. Our first grow of this cross felt like unlocking multi-dimensional secrets, infusing prehistoric cultivation techniques with the neon magic of the 90s. The result? A smoke so smooth and flavorful that it transcends time, with spicy notes that evolve into a savory finish, echoing the best of both worlds. As each puff builds on the last, you’re not just experiencing a strain—you’re journeying through time, reminding us that the future of cannabis is as rich and layered as its past. So, light up Big Chainz and smoke like the future depends on it, because with this strain, it just might.ind.



Step into the Time Machine and experience cannabis like never before! Our hydroponic greenhouse-grown flower is a blast from the past with a futuristic twist, cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses that combine the sunny vibes of the ‘70s with tomorrow’s technology. We’ve mastered a closed-loop system that reuses water like it’s 2099, making each puff a guilt-free trip through time. Picture yourself lounging in a ‘90s neon rave or cruising in a classic ‘80s convertible—this is cannabis that captures the essence of every decade, all while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Whether you’re sparking up to reminisce or to forge new memories, our flower is your ticket to a timeless experience. Available in 1/8oz (3.5g), 1/4oz (7g), 1/2oz (14g), and 1oz (28g) pouches. Smoke like the future depends on it!

