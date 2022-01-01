Time Machine Flower 3.5g Pouch Sativa Bubblegum



Though time has hidden the exact ancestry of Bubble Gum, this Indiana original has been winning awards since 1994, including countless Cannabis Cups. Enjoy sweet, fruity and floral flavors in small doses throughout the day to leave your mind stimulated, alert, focused, and creative, or opt for a body-numbing high erasing pain. Chews wisely.



Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.



Time Machine Flower is…

- 100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis

- 100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems

- Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site

- Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor

- The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand

- Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality