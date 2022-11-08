The Sativa Star! Potent, skunky, masked in berry flavors - Starberry Cough will help you through stressful times, or just when you need to stay focused and keep your eyes on the prize. It’s great for uplifting any mood! Truly dependable and delicious.



Time Machine is premium hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. 100% sun-grown, single source smalls, known to be the biggest smalls in the galaxy. No shake, no trim, no stems and a variety of strains with more to come! Our Flower is available in 3.5 grams, 7 grams, 14 grams, and 28 grams.