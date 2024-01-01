About this product
PR OG is like finding a rare relic from the past, yet its effects are straight out of the future. With roots in OG Kush and Puerto Rican Landrace, this strain delivers a unique blend of myrcene, caryophyllene, and pinene that energizes and uplifts, making you feel like you’re on the brink of a new discovery. Its potent THC content ensures an euphoric experience that feels like riding a wave through time. Whether you’re exploring new ideas or simply looking to elevate your mood, PR OG offers a hydroponic journey that blends the best of yesterday with the possibilities of tomorrow.
Step into the Time Machine and experience cannabis like never before! Our hydroponic greenhouse-grown flower is a blast from the past with a futuristic twist, cultivated in state-of-the-art greenhouses that combine the sunny vibes of the ‘70s with tomorrow’s technology. We’ve mastered a closed-loop system that reuses water like it’s 2099, making each puff a guilt-free trip through time. Picture yourself lounging in a ‘90s neon rave or cruising in a classic ‘80s convertible—this is cannabis that captures the essence of every decade, all while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. Whether you’re sparking up to reminisce or to forge new memories, our flower is your ticket to a timeless experience. Available in 1/8oz (3.5g), 1/4oz (7g), 1/2oz (14g), and 1oz (28g) pouches. Smoke like the future depends on it!
Time Machine Flower 7g Pouch Indica PR OG
by Time Machine
About this product
About this brand
Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!
License(s)
- CA, US: #C12-0000570-LIC
