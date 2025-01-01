About this product
Embark on an interstellar journey with Orange Creamsicle, where the classic taste of your favorite childhood treat meets a futuristic twist. This hybrid strain, believed to blend Orange Crush and Vanilla Kush, delivers a taste sensation reminiscent of an orange creamsicle popsicle—a creamy vanilla and tangy citrus fusion that's as refreshing as a cosmic treat. With its zesty aroma and smooth, creamy flavor, Orange Creamsicle offers a balanced high that lifts your spirits and sparks creativity, perfect for those space-age social moments or a boost in productivity. Whether you’re navigating a stellar party or cruising through a galaxy of ideas, this strain promises a euphoric experience that blends nostalgic joy with a taste of the future. Ready to explore a sweet slice of the cosmos? Orange Creamsicle is your time-traveling ticket to a delicious adventure through space and time.
Time Machine Infused Pre-Roll .5g Hybrid Orange Creamsicle 5-Pack 2.5g
Time MachinePre-rolls
About this product
About this brand
Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!
License(s)
- CA, US: #C12-0000570-LIC
