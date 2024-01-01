Time Machine Infused Pre-Roll .5g Hybrid Rainbow Crush 5-Pack 2.5g

by Time Machine
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
Experience Time Machine, where innovation meets limitless possibilities. Embark on the maiden voyage of our latest cultivation, Rainbow Crush pre-rolls. Ignite your senses with a unique aroma of blueberry creaminess and zesty citrus that awakens your feel good vibes. We leverage futuristic technologies and explore parallel dimensions to create other-worldly cannabis products that inspire. Our 2.5g pre-rolls are packed with potent, high-quality cannabis and coated in sparkling kief, that shimmers like stars in the night sky. Each puff takes you on a journey, so enjoy the ride and smoke like the future depends on it.

Rainbow Crush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, talkative, and giggly. Rainbow Crush has 27% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Rainbow Crush, before let us know! Leave a review.

Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.

Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!

  • CA, US: #C12-0000570-LIC
