Time Machine Infused Pre-Roll .5g Hybrid Rainbow Crush 5-Pack 2.5g
by Time Machine
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Rainbow Crush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, talkative, and giggly. Rainbow Crush has 27% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Rainbow Crush, before let us know! Leave a review.
