Experience Time Machine, where innovation meets limitless possibilities. Embark on the maiden voyage of our latest cultivation, Rainbow Crush pre-rolls. Ignite your senses with a unique aroma of blueberry creaminess and zesty citrus that awakens your feel good vibes. We leverage futuristic technologies and explore parallel dimensions to create other-worldly cannabis products that inspire. Our 2.5g pre-rolls are packed with potent, high-quality cannabis and coated in sparkling kief, that shimmers like stars in the night sky. Each puff takes you on a journey, so enjoy the ride and smoke like the future depends on it.

