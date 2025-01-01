About this product
Blast off on a taste-bud adventure with Raspberry Cough, a strain that combines mystery and exhilaration in every puff. Imagine unlocking a cosmic blend of sweet raspberry notes with a zesty twist, like discovering an interstellar fruit bazaar from the future. This hybrid, with roots that hint at Cambodian and Central American origins, offers a vibrant, energizing high that's perfect for fueling creativity and keeping your mind sharp. Raspberry Cough propels you through your day with a burst of inspiration and a touch of clarity, making it ideal for any futuristic escapade or creative project. Ready to explore new dimensions of flavor and focus? Raspberry Cough is your ticket to a stellar journey that’ll leave you feeling uplifted and ready for whatever the galaxy throws your way.
Strap in and get ready to blast off with Time Machine’s 2.5-gram infused pre-rolls—a true voyage through the cosmos of cannabis bliss! Each pre-roll in this 5-pack is a galactic masterpiece, combining our premium greenhouse-grown flower with the pure, potent magic of high-purity distillate, all wrapped in a shimmering kief coat. This isn’t just a smoke—it’s a time-traveling journey through the eras, where every hit opens a wormhole to a new dimension of flavor and effect. Whether you’re kicking back in the swinging ‘60s or vibing with the hip-hop beats of the ‘90s, these pre-rolls are your ticket to a multi-dimensional adventure. Smoke like the future depends on it, and experience a kaleidoscope of cannabis rapture that’ll leave you floating in the stars!
Strap in and get ready to blast off with Time Machine’s 2.5-gram infused pre-rolls—a true voyage through the cosmos of cannabis bliss! Each pre-roll in this 5-pack is a galactic masterpiece, combining our premium greenhouse-grown flower with the pure, potent magic of high-purity distillate, all wrapped in a shimmering kief coat. This isn’t just a smoke—it’s a time-traveling journey through the eras, where every hit opens a wormhole to a new dimension of flavor and effect. Whether you’re kicking back in the swinging ‘60s or vibing with the hip-hop beats of the ‘90s, these pre-rolls are your ticket to a multi-dimensional adventure. Smoke like the future depends on it, and experience a kaleidoscope of cannabis rapture that’ll leave you floating in the stars!
Time Machine Infused Pre-Roll .5g Hybrid Raspberry Cough 5-Pack 2.5g
Time MachinePre-rolls
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
Blast off on a taste-bud adventure with Raspberry Cough, a strain that combines mystery and exhilaration in every puff. Imagine unlocking a cosmic blend of sweet raspberry notes with a zesty twist, like discovering an interstellar fruit bazaar from the future. This hybrid, with roots that hint at Cambodian and Central American origins, offers a vibrant, energizing high that's perfect for fueling creativity and keeping your mind sharp. Raspberry Cough propels you through your day with a burst of inspiration and a touch of clarity, making it ideal for any futuristic escapade or creative project. Ready to explore new dimensions of flavor and focus? Raspberry Cough is your ticket to a stellar journey that’ll leave you feeling uplifted and ready for whatever the galaxy throws your way.
Strap in and get ready to blast off with Time Machine’s 2.5-gram infused pre-rolls—a true voyage through the cosmos of cannabis bliss! Each pre-roll in this 5-pack is a galactic masterpiece, combining our premium greenhouse-grown flower with the pure, potent magic of high-purity distillate, all wrapped in a shimmering kief coat. This isn’t just a smoke—it’s a time-traveling journey through the eras, where every hit opens a wormhole to a new dimension of flavor and effect. Whether you’re kicking back in the swinging ‘60s or vibing with the hip-hop beats of the ‘90s, these pre-rolls are your ticket to a multi-dimensional adventure. Smoke like the future depends on it, and experience a kaleidoscope of cannabis rapture that’ll leave you floating in the stars!
Strap in and get ready to blast off with Time Machine’s 2.5-gram infused pre-rolls—a true voyage through the cosmos of cannabis bliss! Each pre-roll in this 5-pack is a galactic masterpiece, combining our premium greenhouse-grown flower with the pure, potent magic of high-purity distillate, all wrapped in a shimmering kief coat. This isn’t just a smoke—it’s a time-traveling journey through the eras, where every hit opens a wormhole to a new dimension of flavor and effect. Whether you’re kicking back in the swinging ‘60s or vibing with the hip-hop beats of the ‘90s, these pre-rolls are your ticket to a multi-dimensional adventure. Smoke like the future depends on it, and experience a kaleidoscope of cannabis rapture that’ll leave you floating in the stars!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!
Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!
License(s)
- CA, US: #C12-0000570-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item