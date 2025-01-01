Blast off on a taste-bud adventure with Raspberry Cough, a strain that combines mystery and exhilaration in every puff. Imagine unlocking a cosmic blend of sweet raspberry notes with a zesty twist, like discovering an interstellar fruit bazaar from the future. This hybrid, with roots that hint at Cambodian and Central American origins, offers a vibrant, energizing high that's perfect for fueling creativity and keeping your mind sharp. Raspberry Cough propels you through your day with a burst of inspiration and a touch of clarity, making it ideal for any futuristic escapade or creative project. Ready to explore new dimensions of flavor and focus? Raspberry Cough is your ticket to a stellar journey that’ll leave you feeling uplifted and ready for whatever the galaxy throws your way.



Strap in and get ready to blast off with Time Machine’s 2.5-gram infused pre-rolls—a true voyage through the cosmos of cannabis bliss! Each pre-roll in this 5-pack is a galactic masterpiece, combining our premium greenhouse-grown flower with the pure, potent magic of high-purity distillate, all wrapped in a shimmering kief coat. This isn’t just a smoke—it’s a time-traveling journey through the eras, where every hit opens a wormhole to a new dimension of flavor and effect. Whether you’re kicking back in the swinging ‘60s or vibing with the hip-hop beats of the ‘90s, these pre-rolls are your ticket to a multi-dimensional adventure. Smoke like the future depends on it, and experience a kaleidoscope of cannabis rapture that’ll leave you floating in the stars!

