A fusion of premium flower and high-purity distillate, each hit is a wormhole to a new kaleidoscope of flavors and effects that'll have you floating in a universe of pure cannabis rapture—this is no ordinary pre-roll; it's a ticket to a multi-dimensional adventure! Get ready to hop into the "Cosmic Time Machine" and journey back to the early 2000s, where legendary breeder Ken Estes masterminded the iconic strain, Grandaddy Purp! Using parallel paradigms and futuristic innovations, he blended Purple Urkle and Big Bud, resulting in a visually stunning strain that's a feast for the eyes of every bud enthusiast! Brace yourself for a wave of blissful euphoria that'll vaporize stress and whisk away worries like a cosmic magic carpet. With caryophyllene and myrcene leading the terpene brigade, this tranquilizing indica-dominant hybrid is your ticket to a night of deep relaxation and blissful dreams. So, grab your "Cosmic Time Machine," take a puff of Grandaddy Purp, and let this iconic strain transport you to a world of euphoric calmness and rejuvenation!

