Get ready for a journey with Peach Ringz, a strain that’s all about flavor-packed adventures. When you light up, you’re not just smoking; you’re diving into a swirl of peachy goodness that feels like it’s straight from a futuristic fruit orchard. The effects? A blissful blend of focus and euphoria, like cruising through the cosmos on a wave of pure joy. Peach Ringz is your ticket to a flavorful escape, offering a sensory experience that’s simply out of this world.



Strap in and get ready to blast off with Time Machine’s 2.5-gram infused pre-rolls—a true voyage through the cosmos of cannabis bliss! Each pre-roll in this 5-pack is a galactic masterpiece, combining our premium greenhouse-grown flower with the pure, potent magic of high-purity distillate, all wrapped in a shimmering kief coat. This isn’t just a smoke—it’s a time-traveling journey through the eras, where every hit opens a wormhole to a new dimension of flavor and effect. Whether you’re kicking back in the swinging ‘60s or vibing with the hip-hop beats of the ‘90s, these pre-rolls are your ticket to a multi-dimensional adventure. Smoke like the future depends on it, and experience a kaleidoscope of cannabis rapture that’ll leave you floating in the stars!

