The best of both worlds; a cross of Sherbert and Gelato (A West Coast favorite) known for its citrusy tart, fruity and gas aromas. With effects that will keep you at ease and looking forward to your next meal, eventually travelers get hungry.



Time Machine Fuel Rods contain 100% sungrown, hydroponic flower grown in our state-of-the-art Dutch greenhouses on California’s central coast. Hand rolled, no shake, no trim, no stems all cultivated, cured, and packaged onsite. Quality prerolls you can enjoy that come in our 7pack and 28 pack jars.