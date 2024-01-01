GMO is like rediscovering a classic track that still hits just right, blending the timeless power of Chemdawg and Tres Dawg with a dash of Afghani sweetness. This potent indica is your go-to for dialing up the intensity, offering a rich, diesel-forward flavor that’s as bold as the journey it takes you on. With its deep, calming effects and euphoric head high, GMO is perfect for when you need to hit pause, rewind, and recharge. Let this strain be your guide through a smooth, nostalgic ride that lingers long after the session ends.



Looking for a pre-roll …eh, Fuel-Rod, that isn't stuck in the past? Look no further than Time Machine's Fuel-Rods. Carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, each pre-roll offers a consistent smoking experience that is out of this world. With various strains perfect for any time of the day, Fuel-Rods are great for igniting with friends on your journey through time and space. Available in both a 7-pack case and a 28-pack jar, Fuel-Rods are the perfect companion for a complete journey through the past, present, and future. And with our commitment to selling only what our Pac Stone team grows and cures, you can be sure that you're getting farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price. So why settle for a pre-roll that's stuck in the past? Try Time Machine's Fuel-Rods today and experience the future of cannabis.

