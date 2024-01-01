We’ve channeled the sophistication of a Roaring '20s cigar lounge to craft High Fructose Corn Syrup—our hydroponic masterpiece rooted in the esteemed [GMO x Kush Boof] lineage. Imagine stepping into a velvet-plush speakeasy, where sweet citrus and earthy pine aromas swirl through the air, much like the smooth jazz notes of the era. Each puff of this strain evokes the rich, refined flavor of a hand-rolled cigar, transporting you back to a time where smoke met class. The effects arrive with the grace of a perfectly mixed cocktail, enhancing your charisma and deepening your connection to the moment, making it ideal for rolling up in a Slim or Blunt. With High Fructose Corn Syrup, you’re not just indulging in a strain—you’re savoring a timeless experience where the elegance of the past meets the innovation of the future.



Looking for a pre-roll …eh, Fuel-Rod, that isn't stuck in the past? Look no further than Time Machine's Fuel-Rods. Carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, each pre-roll offers a consistent smoking experience that is out of this world. With various strains perfect for any time of the day, Fuel-Rods are great for igniting with friends on your journey through time and space. Available in both a 7-pack case or a 28-pack jar, Fuel-Rods are the perfect companion for a complete journey through the past, present, and future. And with our commitment to selling only what our Pac Stone team grows and cures, you can be sure that you're getting farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price. So why settle for a pre-roll that's stuck in the past? Try Time Machine's Fuel-Rods today and experience the future of cannabis.

read more