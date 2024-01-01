Time Machine Pre-Roll .5g Indica High Fructose Corn Syrup 28-Pack 14g

by Time Machine
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

We’ve channeled the sophistication of a Roaring '20s cigar lounge to craft High Fructose Corn Syrup—our hydroponic masterpiece rooted in the esteemed [GMO x Kush Boof] lineage. Imagine stepping into a velvet-plush speakeasy, where sweet citrus and earthy pine aromas swirl through the air, much like the smooth jazz notes of the era. Each puff of this strain evokes the rich, refined flavor of a hand-rolled cigar, transporting you back to a time where smoke met class. The effects arrive with the grace of a perfectly mixed cocktail, enhancing your charisma and deepening your connection to the moment, making it ideal for rolling up in a Slim or Blunt. With High Fructose Corn Syrup, you’re not just indulging in a strain—you’re savoring a timeless experience where the elegance of the past meets the innovation of the future.

Looking for a pre-roll …eh, Fuel-Rod, that isn't stuck in the past? Look no further than Time Machine's Fuel-Rods. Carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, each pre-roll offers a consistent smoking experience that is out of this world. With various strains perfect for any time of the day, Fuel-Rods are great for igniting with friends on your journey through time and space. Available in both a 7-pack case or a 28-pack jar, Fuel-Rods are the perfect companion for a complete journey through the past, present, and future. And with our commitment to selling only what our Pac Stone team grows and cures, you can be sure that you're getting farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price. So why settle for a pre-roll that's stuck in the past? Try Time Machine's Fuel-Rods today and experience the future of cannabis.

About this strain

High Fructose Corn Syrup is a stony hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of GMO x OZ Kush bx2. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. High Fructose Corn Syrup is a potent strain that often tests at 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Fullmoon Genetics, High Fructose Corn Syrup features myrcene and caryophyllene as the dominant terpenes, with a funky profile that features diesel, pine, earth, garlic, and citrus notes. The average price of High Fructose Corn Syrup typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Users report that High Fructose Corn Syrup's effects include relaxation and full-body tingles; medical patients who seek relief of If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed High Fructose Corn Syrup, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.

Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!

License(s)

  • CA, US: #C12-0000570-LIC
