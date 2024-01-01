We’ve once again defied the limits of time and space by growing Permanent Marker hydroponically—a strain born from the legendary Biscotti x Sherb Bx that’s as futuristic as it is timeless. Our state-of-the-art methods blend the groovy vibes of the '70s with the tech-savvy innovations of today, crafting a multi-dimensional smoke experience that’s truly out of this world. The florally woods, fresh coffee, and gassy aromas are a sensory trip through the ages, and each puff feels like a journey across timelines, where the best of the past meets the brilliance of tomorrow. Permanent Marker’s potent high, which sparks conversation and lingers without leaving you groggy, is a testament to the quality that comes when you blend history with the future. So, light up, and smoke like the future depends on it—because with Permanent Marker, you’re holding time itself in your hands.



Looking for a pre-roll …eh, Fuel-Rod, that isn't stuck in the past? Look no further than Time Machine's Fuel-Rods. Carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, each pre-roll offers a consistent smoking experience that is out of this world. With various strains perfect for any time of the day, Fuel-Rods are great for igniting with friends on your journey through time and space. Available in both a 7-pack case or a 28-pack jar, Fuel-Rods are the perfect companion for a complete journey through the past, present, and future. And with our commitment to selling only what our Pac Stone team grows and cures, you can be sure that you're getting farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price. So why settle for a pre-roll that's stuck in the past? Try Time Machine's Fuel-Rods today and experience the future of cannabis.

