Time Machine Pre-Roll .5g Indica Permanent Marker 28-Pack 14g

by Time Machine
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

We’ve once again defied the limits of time and space by growing Permanent Marker hydroponically—a strain born from the legendary Biscotti x Sherb Bx that’s as futuristic as it is timeless. Our state-of-the-art methods blend the groovy vibes of the '70s with the tech-savvy innovations of today, crafting a multi-dimensional smoke experience that’s truly out of this world. The florally woods, fresh coffee, and gassy aromas are a sensory trip through the ages, and each puff feels like a journey across timelines, where the best of the past meets the brilliance of tomorrow. Permanent Marker’s potent high, which sparks conversation and lingers without leaving you groggy, is a testament to the quality that comes when you blend history with the future. So, light up, and smoke like the future depends on it—because with Permanent Marker, you’re holding time itself in your hands.

Looking for a pre-roll …eh, Fuel-Rod, that isn't stuck in the past? Look no further than Time Machine's Fuel-Rods. Carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, each pre-roll offers a consistent smoking experience that is out of this world. With various strains perfect for any time of the day, Fuel-Rods are great for igniting with friends on your journey through time and space. Available in both a 7-pack case or a 28-pack jar, Fuel-Rods are the perfect companion for a complete journey through the past, present, and future. And with our commitment to selling only what our Pac Stone team grows and cures, you can be sure that you're getting farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price. So why settle for a pre-roll that's stuck in the past? Try Time Machine's Fuel-Rods today and experience the future of cannabis.

About this strain

Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. It can smell like a permanent marker. Others note its floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk that fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain smells amazing, and can support creativity or relaxation day and night. Just be careful—it's strong.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Time Machine
Time Machine
Shop products
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.

Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!

License(s)

  • CA, US: #C12-0000570-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item