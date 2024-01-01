PR OG is like finding a rare relic from the past, yet its effects are straight out of the future. With roots in OG Kush and Puerto Rican Landrace, this strain delivers a unique blend of myrcene, caryophyllene, and pinene that energizes and uplifts, making you feel like you’re on the brink of a new discovery. Its potent THC content ensures an euphoric experience that feels like riding a wave through time. Whether you’re exploring new ideas or simply looking to elevate your mood, PR OG offers a hydroponic journey that blends the best of yesterday with the possibilities of tomorrow.



Looking for a pre-roll …eh, Fuel-Rod, that isn't stuck in the past? Look no further than Time Machine's Fuel-Rods. Carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, each pre-roll offers a consistent smoking experience that is out of this world. With various strains perfect for any time of the day, Fuel-Rods are great for igniting with friends on your journey through time and space. Available in both a 7-pack case and a 28-pack jar, Fuel-Rods are the perfect companion for a complete journey through the past, present, and future. And with our commitment to selling only what our Pac Stone team grows and cures, you can be sure that you're getting farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price. So why settle for a pre-roll that's stuck in the past? Try Time Machine's Fuel-Rods today and experience the future of cannabis.

