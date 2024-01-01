We’ve ventured across eras—combining the ancient wisdom of Stardawg with the Southern charm of Georgia Pine—to cultivate Big Chainz, a strain that’s as futuristic as it is timeless. Our first grow of this cross felt like unlocking multi-dimensional secrets, infusing prehistoric cultivation techniques with the neon magic of the 90s. The result? A smoke so smooth and flavorful that it transcends time, with spicy notes that evolve into a savory finish, echoing the best of both worlds. As each puff builds on the last, you’re not just experiencing a strain—you’re journeying through time, reminding us that the future of cannabis is as rich and layered as its past. So, light up Big Chainz and smoke like the future depends on it, because with this strain, it just might.



Looking for a pre-roll …eh, Fuel-Rod, that isn't stuck in the past? Look no further than Time Machine's Fuel-Rods. Carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, no shake or trim, each pre-roll offers a consistent smoking experience that is out of this world. With various strains perfect for any time of the day, Fuel-Rods are great for igniting with friends on your journey through time and space. Available in both a 7-pack case or a 28-pack jar, Fuel-Rods are the perfect companion for a complete journey through the past, present, and future. And with our commitment to selling only what our Pac Stone team grows and cures, you can be sure that you're getting farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price. So why settle for a pre-roll that's stuck in the past? Try Time Machine's Fuel-Rods today and experience the future of cannabis.

read more