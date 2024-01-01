Starberry Cough is a legendary sativa known for its vibrant, plush berry aroma with an electrifying kick. This strain sharpens your mind and heightens your senses, making it the perfect companion for exploring new dimensions of creativity. Grown with care in our Time Machine facilities, each plant thrives across eras, ensuring a fresh and consistent experience. Whether you're a seasoned explorer or new to the journey, Starberry Cough offers an uplifting adventure through time and space that you won’t want to miss.



Looking for a pre-roll …eh, Fuel-Rod, that isn't stuck in the past? Look no further than Time Machine's Fuel-Rods. Carefully packed with our premium 100% greenhouse flower, each pre-roll offers a consistent smoking experience that is out of this world. With various strains perfect for any time of the day, Fuel-Rods are great for igniting with friends on your journey through time and space. Available in both a 7-pack case or a 28-pack jar, Fuel-Rods are the perfect companion for a complete journey through the past, present, and future. And with our commitment to selling only what our Pac Stone team grows and cures, you can be sure that you're getting farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price. So why settle for a pre-roll that's stuck in the past? Try Time Machine's Fuel-Rods today and experience the future of cannabis.

read more