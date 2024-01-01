Banana Taffy is not your average cannabis strain. It's a cosmic creation that transcends time and space, a parallel paradigm that is both futuristic and timeless. Skilled breeders from the future came back in time to crossbreed two strains, Banana Kush and LA Affie, to create this delightful sativa. Its taste and aroma profile are out of this world, with Limonene and myrcene creating a symphony of flavors on the palate, while subtle undertones of earthiness and spice add complexity to its terpene profile. When you break apart its buds, the sweet and fruity aroma reminiscent of ripe bananas will transport you to another dimension. The strain's high is potent yet well-balanced, inducing a relaxing and calming sensation that gradually spreads throughout the body, relieving stress and tension. Users often report a gentle euphoria that uplifts the mood and instills a sense of happiness, making it a popular choice among cosmic travelers and cannabis connoisseurs alike.



Take your senses on a cosmic journey with Time Machine's latest vape cartridges, where mouthwatering flavors meet cutting-edge extraction technology. Each puff delivers a burst of vibrant taste, featuring tantalizing strains like Watermelon Splash, Blackberry Kush, Sour Tangie, and Mango Sunrise. These cartridges are crafted from fresh frozen flower and infused with strain-specific liquid terpenes, ensuring that every hit is rich in flavor and full-spectrum cannabinoids. Whether you're seeking a nostalgic escape or a bold, enlightening experience, our full-spectrum extracts deliver purity and potency in a portable, easy-to-use, and discreet form. Designed for those who aim to explore the future of cannabis, these cartridges offer a "taste of the stars" that’s out of this world.

