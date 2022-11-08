About this product
Keep it calm with a splash of fresh and sweet melon. Tasty and relaxing and perfect for any adventure.
Introducing the next generation of tasty terps. Time Machine Offers flavors and taste to deliver an out of this world experience, every single time.
Smoke Like The Future Depends on it.
Time Machine Brand
About this brand
Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
100% Hydroponic Greenhouse cannabis
100% sun-grown single-source smalls: no shake, no trim, no stems
Cultivated, Cured, Packaged on-site
Properly cured for 6wks to develop terpene aroma and flavor
The same flower found in California’s best-selling brand
Consistent - strains, price, supply, brand support, quality
Available in:
Pouches - 3.5g (1/8oz), 7g (1/4oz), 14g (1/2oz), and 28g (1oz)
Pre-Rolls - 3.5g 7pk and 14g 28pk
State License(s)
#C12-0000295-LIC