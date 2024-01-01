Escape the stresses of the day with our Watermelon Splash 1-gram vape cartridge , offering a blend of luxury and relaxation. This indica-dominant hybrid features the sweet taste of watermelon, with a hint of earthy aroma for added depth in every exhale. Enjoy the calming effects that help you unwind after a long day, or explore a gentle boost in appetite with its irresistible flavor. The mellow high leaves you feeling uplifted and at ease. Infused with full-spectrum, potent terpenes, this cartridge delivers the authentic taste of watermelon. It's portable, discreet, and easy to use, perfect for relaxation anytime, anywhere.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is… Hydroponic chronic from the future!