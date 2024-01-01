Escape the stresses of the day with our Watermelon Splash 1-gram vape cartridge , offering a blend of luxury and relaxation. This indica-dominant hybrid features the sweet taste of watermelon, with a hint of earthy aroma for added depth in every exhale. Enjoy the calming effects that help you unwind after a long day, or explore a gentle boost in appetite with its irresistible flavor. The mellow high leaves you feeling uplifted and at ease. Infused with full-spectrum, potent terpenes, this cartridge delivers the authentic taste of watermelon. It's portable, discreet, and easy to use, perfect for relaxation anytime, anywhere.

