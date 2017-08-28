Time Machine Vape 1g Indica Blackberry Kush

by Time Machine
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Immerse yourself in a world of deep relaxation with our Indica-dominant Blackberry Kush 1g vape cartridge. Wrap yourself in soothing comfort and enjoy a strong body high that’s perfect for relaxing after a long day or easing into a peaceful sleep. The flavor combines the unmistakable scent of jet fuel coupled with sweet berries, creating a delightful taste with every exhale. It's important to exercise caution, as overindulging may lull you into a serene slumber in no time. Our vape cartridge is made with full-spectrum, potent terpenes, delivering the essence of Blackberry Kush in each puff. It's easy to use, portable, and discreet, so you can relax wherever you are. Embrace the calming effects of Blackberry Kush and enjoy a peaceful journey with every inhale.

Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries.

Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.

Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!

  • CA, US: #C12-0000570-LIC
