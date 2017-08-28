Immerse yourself in a world of deep relaxation with our Indica-dominant Blackberry Kush 1g vape cartridge. Wrap yourself in soothing comfort and enjoy a strong body high that’s perfect for relaxing after a long day or easing into a peaceful sleep. The flavor combines the unmistakable scent of jet fuel coupled with sweet berries, creating a delightful taste with every exhale. It's important to exercise caution, as overindulging may lull you into a serene slumber in no time. Our vape cartridge is made with full-spectrum, potent terpenes, delivering the essence of Blackberry Kush in each puff. It's easy to use, portable, and discreet, so you can relax wherever you are. Embrace the calming effects of Blackberry Kush and enjoy a peaceful journey with every inhale.

