Hop aboard the "Cosmic Time Machine" and set your sights on the early 2000s with the legendary Grandaddy Purp! This iconic strain, a masterful creation by Ken Estes, combines the rich heritage of Purple Urkle and Big Bud into a visual and sensory spectacle. Picture yourself enveloped in dense, purple buds that deliver a potent, blissful euphoria—like floating on a magic carpet of tranquility. Grandaddy Purp is your ticket to deep relaxation and sweet dreams, making it ideal for evenings when you need to unwind. Light up and let this time-traveling strain take you on a journey through nostalgia and pure rejuvenation.



Take your senses on a cosmic journey with Time Machine's latest vape cartridges, where mouthwatering flavors meet cutting-edge extraction technology. Each puff delivers a burst of vibrant taste, featuring tantalizing strains like Watermelon Splash, Blackberry Kush, Sour Tangie, and Mango Sunrise. These cartridges are crafted from fresh frozen flower and infused with strain-specific liquid terpenes, ensuring that every hit is rich in flavor and full-spectrum cannabinoids. Whether you're seeking a nostalgic escape or a bold, enlightening experience, our full-spectrum extracts deliver purity and potency in a portable, easy-to-use, and discreet form. Designed for those who aim to explore the future of cannabis, these cartridges offer a "taste of the stars" that’s out of this world.

