Hop aboard the "Cosmic Strawberry Time Machine" and journey back to the early 2000s, where the legendary breeder, Kyle Kushman, concocted the iconic strain, Strawberry Cough! Using parallel paradigms and futuristic innovations, he blended the essence of sweet strawberries with a cosmic twist of potent sativa magic. Brace yourself for a burst of euphoria like sipping strawberry starlight - it clears mental fog away, leaving you feeling focused, motivated, and creatively charged! With limonene leading the flavor brigade, this celestial bud adventure will have you soaring through the cosmos, leaving no doubt why Strawberry Cough has garnered a devoted fanbase and bagged multiple awards. Don't miss out on this classic sativa - grab a toke from the "Cosmic Strawberry Time Machine" and embark on a flavor-packed, mood-enhancing journey that'll keep you coming back for more!
Take your senses on a cosmic journey with Time Machine's latest vape cartridges, where mouthwatering flavors meet cutting-edge extraction technology. Each puff delivers a burst of vibrant taste, featuring tantalizing strains like Watermelon Splash, Blackberry Kush, Sour Tangie, and Mango Sunrise. These cartridges are crafted from fresh frozen flower and infused with strain-specific liquid terpenes, ensuring that every hit is rich in flavor and full-spectrum cannabinoids. Whether you're seeking a nostalgic escape or a bold, enlightening experience, our full-spectrum extracts deliver purity and potency in a portable, easy-to-use, and discreet form. Designed for those who aim to explore the future of cannabis, these cartridges offer a "taste of the stars" that’s out of this world.
Take your senses on a cosmic journey with Time Machine's latest vape cartridges, where mouthwatering flavors meet cutting-edge extraction technology. Each puff delivers a burst of vibrant taste, featuring tantalizing strains like Watermelon Splash, Blackberry Kush, Sour Tangie, and Mango Sunrise. These cartridges are crafted from fresh frozen flower and infused with strain-specific liquid terpenes, ensuring that every hit is rich in flavor and full-spectrum cannabinoids. Whether you're seeking a nostalgic escape or a bold, enlightening experience, our full-spectrum extracts deliver purity and potency in a portable, easy-to-use, and discreet form. Designed for those who aim to explore the future of cannabis, these cartridges offer a "taste of the stars" that's out of this world.
Time Machine Vape 1g Sativa Strawberry Cough
by Time Machine
About this brand
Time Machine
Every cannabis experience offers some form of time travel. The Time Machine story follows two brothers who, after receiving a cryptic message from the future, embark on a journey to save mankind with cannabis, traveling across all corners of the globe and through history exploring cannabis, its impact, and ultimately saving the future.
Time Machine Flower is…
Hydroponic chronic from the future!
License(s)
- CA, US: #C12-0000570-LIC
