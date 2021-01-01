About this product
Our 250mg CBD Bath Soaks are a beautiful blend of our most in-demand salts including Epsom, Dead Sea and Himalayan. We added in a touch of colloidal oatmeal which has been used in baths for centuries to soothe skin. Our soaking salts are sure to transport your bath time experience to a place of relaxation and rejuvenation.
Relax brings calming Lavender Essential Oil, Extra Virgin Rosehip Oil and a touch of rosehip extract for a bath fit for royalty.
Ingredients: CBD, Epsom Salt, Dead Sea Salt, Himalayan Salt, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Pink French Clay, Allantoin, Lavender Essential Oil, Rosehip Carrier Oil, Rosehip Botanical Extract, Colloidal Oatmeal
INCI Ingredients: Magnesium Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Illite/Kaolin, Allantoin, Lavandula Angustifolia Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Rosa Canina Extract, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour
Relax brings calming Lavender Essential Oil, Extra Virgin Rosehip Oil and a touch of rosehip extract for a bath fit for royalty.
Ingredients: CBD, Epsom Salt, Dead Sea Salt, Himalayan Salt, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Pink French Clay, Allantoin, Lavender Essential Oil, Rosehip Carrier Oil, Rosehip Botanical Extract, Colloidal Oatmeal
INCI Ingredients: Magnesium Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Illite/Kaolin, Allantoin, Lavandula Angustifolia Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil, Rosa Canina Extract, Avena Sativa Kernel Flour
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Timeless CBD
The team here at Timeless CBD saw a gap in the industry between affordability and quality that we could fill with enough time and effort. Now, we strive to make hemp-derived CBD products that are of the highest quality while still at a price our growing community can afford. ALL our CBD products are carefully, meticulously handcrafted in our state-of-the-art facility in Southington, CT. Every batch of our products is sent to a third-party lab for rigorous testing, going above and beyond regulations to meet our own Timeless CBD Company Standards. Then, our products are packaged with perfection and sent off to you, our lovely customers.
We demand the quality you deserve so you don’t have to. At Timeless, we take every step possible to meet everyone’s needs through the power of one of our hemp-derived products.
We demand the quality you deserve so you don’t have to. At Timeless, we take every step possible to meet everyone’s needs through the power of one of our hemp-derived products.