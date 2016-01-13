About this product
Harli-Tsu, is a high-CBD hybrid cross strain between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. Harli-Tsu. Timeless CBD Harli-Tsu flower brings a welcome relief for pain, inflammation and relaxation and is non intoxicating.
Although this bud is very rare, it is loved for its intensely high levels of CBD that typically falls between 16-22% on average with a THC level of less than 1%. The Harli-Tsu high is very mellow in nature and serves more so as a painkiller than a heavy head or body high. It starts with a happy and uplifted euphoric head buzz felt behind the eyes and in the forehead. This buzz slowly seeps throughout the rest of the body, leaving you completely relaxed and moderately pain free.
As a Sativa Dominant, you’ll feel focused and motivated, leaving you free to tackle any task at hand. These effects and its impressive CBD level make Harle-Tsu perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, inflammation, chronic stress or anxiety, headaches or migraines, and muscle spasms.
The aroma is sweet earthy pine with a spicy citrus. The flavor is just as sweet, with an herbal pine that has a slight earthy citrus taste upon exhale.
Cannabinoid Content: .3% Max THC, 15.20% Max Active CBD, 16.50% Total cannabinoids
Dominant Terpenes: Pinene, β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene.
Type: Hybrid
Despite the extremely low concentration of THC, Timeless CBD makes NO guarantee that any individual will be able to pass a drug test after using this product.
Harle-Tsu
Harle-Tsu, bred by the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective, is a high-CBD hybrid cross between Harlequin and Sour Tsunami. With its high CBD content and virtually non-existent THC content, Harle-Tsu may bring relief to pain and inflammation without euphoria or intoxication. Harle-Tsu seeds have a 75% chance of expressing its high-CBD characteristics, and indoor plants will finish flowering in 8 weeks.
Harle-Tsu effects
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
39% of people say it helps with anxiety
Timeless CBD
The team here at Timeless CBD saw a gap in the industry between affordability and quality that we could fill with enough time and effort. Now, we strive to make hemp-derived CBD products that are of the highest quality while still at a price our growing community can afford. ALL our CBD products are carefully, meticulously handcrafted in our state-of-the-art facility in Southington, CT. Every batch of our products is sent to a third-party lab for rigorous testing, going above and beyond regulations to meet our own Timeless CBD Company Standards. Then, our products are packaged with perfection and sent off to you, our lovely customers.
We demand the quality you deserve so you don’t have to. At Timeless, we take every step possible to meet everyone’s needs through the power of one of our hemp-derived products.
