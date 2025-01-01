About this product
70% Indica, 30% Sativa
Cherry Citrus Herbal Fruit
Cadillac Rainbows is a limited-edition Timeless Azul strain, extracted using our solventless live rosin process to preserve its full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. This indica-dominant hybrid (70% Indica / 30% Sativa) delivers smooth flavors with balanced effects. Its lineage from the Pure Michigan and Runtz strains give it a standout terpene profile, making each hit rich with fruity and herbal notes.
Flavor Profile
Cadillac Rainbows vibrant blend of cherry, citrus, herbal, and fruit flavors creates a bold yet smooth inhale. The combination of the Runtz’s strains signature sweetness and the Pure Michigan strains gassy undertones results in a layered flavor experience that lingers on the exhale.
Effects
Cadillac Rainbows effects start with a light uplifting buzz before easing into a soothing body relaxation. This strain is great for unwinding without an overly-heavy feeling. Perfect for kicking back at the end of the day or settling into a creative headspace.
Similar Strains
If you enjoy the rich flavors and balanced effects of Cadillac Rainbows vape cartridge, consider trying these Timeless Vapes strains:
Holy Ghost – A hybrid vape cartridge with fruity and herbal notes that delivers an uplifting yet calming effect.
Peach Dreams – A sweet and tart hybrid vape cartridge with a smooth body high and a refreshing exhale.
Lilac Diesel – A bold hybrid with citrus and floral flavors, offering a balanced mix of energy and relaxation.
Prominent Terpenes
Cadillac Rainbows’ unique flavor and effects come from its terpene profile:
Limonene – Bright citrus aroma with potential mood-boosting effects.
Linalool – Floral and herbal notes, often associated with relaxation.
Caryophyllene – Subtle spice and herbal depth, adding to the strain’s complexity.
A smooth, flavorful vape with well-rounded effects—Our Cadillac Rainbows strain is a standout in the Timeless Azul lineup.
About this brand
Timeless Vapes
At Timeless Vapes, our mission is to provide the cleanest and most effective cannabis while striving to set the standard of quality and excellence in a growing industry.
Timeless Vapes was founded in 2013 with the vision of giving patients an efficient and subtle way to medicate. Our passion for research, development and brand-building drives us to create high quality and innovative products.
Each aspect of the Timeless Vapes experience has been crafted with quality in mind. We took special consideration to keep you and your Timeless Vapes clean with the Timeless Flip Case, made for discretion while medicating by keeping your cartridge clean and protected in a pocket or bag. Our medical-grade materials and hardware and technology provide unrivaled quality and performance.
Timeless strains feature THC distillate, crafted for consistent, high-quality cartridges with extraordinary flavor profiles using all-natural terpenes to enhance the flavors. “Taste the Terps” while enjoying a Timeless experience on the go, or at your leisure.
You can expect quality from Timeless Vapes, and if something is wrong we will always try to make it right. Our products are rigorously tested and exceed all state standards for testing.
The Timeless lifestyle is one built on community, culture and legacy and we hope you’ll find our brands and products are Always Timeless.
