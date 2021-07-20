Timeless Vapes
Cactus Chiller 1g
Strain rating:
THC 23%CBD —
About this product
Cactus Chiller is a blast from the past. Layers of citrus ooze from this flavor, while light pineapple and fruit notes add depth. Vibrant orange, lemongrass, and lemon flavors are at the forefront of this flavor with uplifting and euphoric effects to follow.
Terpene Profile: Valencene, Alpha Pinene, Linalool
